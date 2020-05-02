Erica Mena has a message for Lady fans, but some fans criticize her harshly – Watch her video

Erica Mena is talking to her fans about taking care of her private parts. He's advertising some products he's been using for a while and many of his fans appreciate him doing this.

Watch their video along with explanations on how to use these products.

‘The Royal Throne – The Royal Throne by @luxuryyoni, a woman's best friend! I love V Steaming with their products. By far, it's best to have the @luxuryyoni Royal Throne V Spa steam seat. It leaves me personally feeling so relaxed and rejuvenated. Ladies, if you haven't tried, you are missing it. Please treat yourself, you deserve it! I have a discount code: Erica so you can save and get 15% off as you NEED to get one. Get Steam herbs, dress and candle too so you can EXPERIENCE an amazing V Steam in the comfort of your home "@luxuryyoni #thankyouluxuryyoni #vsteam,quot; Erica captioned her video.

Some of their fans thanked them for their post and said they definitely plan to try these products out, but others said this is really dangerous.

One commenter posted this: "Wow, how do they remove the vaginal throne products from the queen's throne that were owned by a smh African American woman." People can no longer be original. "

Someone wanted "These are really dangerous," and another follower agreed: "Yes, they are." People need to investigate this. YouTube has some bad horror stories. "

Someone else said, "I'm pretty sure the only way bacteria can travel inside the vagina is if you have a bacterial infestation on the outside."

Other than this, Erica only made her die-hard fans happy the other day when she revealed that she created an OnlyFans account.

People went wild with excitement, while enemies criticized her for the decision.



