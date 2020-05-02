Erica Mena denies being broken despite joining only fans

Instagram

& # 39; Wow. This shows that most of these celebrities really don't have money & # 39; & # 39 ;, writes a fan on Instagram after the star of & # 39; LHH: New York & # 39; follow your husband's steps to create a page on the platform.

Erica Mena is making things clear. The TV star assures everyone that he is financially stable despite launching an OnlyFans page, which many people use to rush.

The "Love and Hip Hop: New York"star is still in her husband Safaree Samuels& # 39; steps to create an account on the paid subscription platform that is known for its adult content. You can see from a screenshot of his profile that he is charging $ 29.99 for his monthly subscription.

After news of their new adventure hit the web, trolls quickly insulted the couple, accusing them of being broke. "Oh, they broke up," one fan was convinced. "Wow. This shows you that most of these celebrities really don't have any money," wrote another with someone else saying, "They must run out of coins."

Erica seemed to hear the comments. He wasted no time in applauding the enemies. "If they could, they would. Keep this in mind whenever you think someone is bankrupt just by adding someone else just because of how they get coins," he wrote in the comment section of The Shade Room's Instagram post. Laughing at the speculations, the VH1 personality added: "We are so broke. So don't forget to subscribe!"

Safaree and Erica are not the only celebrities to join OnlyFans. Blac Chyna She previously turned to Instagram Stories to promote her page with a seductive snap of her looking back as she dived into the pool. Not long after, she was criticized for her expensive monthly subscription. "Black chyna: * charges $ 50 for her only fans * Me: I'm fine honey, enjoy yourself," said one. "Blac Chyna stupid as if she believed an Mf Finna pays $ 127 for 12 months on her only fans and you only have one B *** H FUCC YOU SMD you ugly photo," wrote another.