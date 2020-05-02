Endgame "," Stranger Things ", Dwayne Johnson among Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards winners – Up News Info

Home Entertainment Endgame "," Stranger Things ", Dwayne Johnson among Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards...

<pre><pre>Victoria Justice to present Nickelodeon's rescheduled Kids & # 39; Choice Awards, featuring Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande and more
Nickelodeon's Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together It was a remote celebration this year, due to current circumstances. But that does not mean there is no brand name slime.

Hosted by Victoria Justice (Victorious), the show brought a taste of traditional green goo to some of its standout stars, while also revealing children's favorite TV shows, movies, and games.

Big winners included Avengers: Endgame for your favorite movie; Strange things for your favorite family television show, Henry Danger for the children's favorite TV show and Dwayne Johnson for the favorite movie actor. Ariana Grande won the Favorite Female Artist category and Shawn Mendes took the honor of Favorite Male Artist.

The show made a $ 1 million donation to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end child hunger in the United States, in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also had some stellar power, as LeBron James received Nickelodeon 2020 Generation Shift Award, honoring their commitment to creating real and lasting change through education. There was also a special appearance of the cast members of Avengers Endgame (Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner).

There were also celebrity appearances by Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, JoJo Siwa, David Dobrik, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, SSSniperWolf, cast members from Strange things (Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink) and the cast of Henry Danger (Jace Norman, Riele Downs, Sean Ryan Fox, Cooper Barnes, Ella Anderson, and Michael D. Cohen).

Recording artist and actor Asher Angel performed his single All day.

Nickelodeon's Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together winners:

TELEVISION:

  • FAVORITE CHILDREN'S SHOW
    Henry Danger
  • FAVORITE FAMILY TELEVISION SHOW
    Strange things
  • FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
    America has talent
  • FAVORITE TV HOST
    Ellen Degeneres (Ellen's game play)
  • FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES
    Sponge Bob Square Pants
  • FAVORITE FEMALE TELEVISION STAR
    Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Strange things)
  • Favorite male television star
    Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

MOVIE:

  • FAVORITE MOVIE
    Avengers Endgame
  • FAVORITE FILM ACTRESS
    Paloma Cameron (Wrong, Descendants 3)
    Favorite movie actor
    Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast and Furious Gifts: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: the next level)
  • FAVORITE SUPERHERO
    Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: away from home; Spiderman, Avengers Endgame)
  • FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
    Frozen 2
  • FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE OF AN ANIMATED FILM
    Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)
  • FAVORITE MALE VOICE OF AN ANIMATED FILM
    Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

MUSIC:

  • FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
    Ariana Grande
  • FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
    Shawn mendes
  • FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
    BTS
  • FAVORITE SONG
    "Bad Boy" – Billie Eilish
  • FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
    "Miss" – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
  • NEW ARTIST FAVORITE DISCOUNT
    Lil Nas X
  • FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
    Taylor Swift (North America)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

  • FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
    David Dobrik
  • FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
    Annie LeBlanc
  • FAVORITE GAME
    SSSniperWolf
  • FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
    Minecraft
  • FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
    JoJo Siwa
  • FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
    Alex Morgan
  • FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
  • Lebron James

