Ellen DeGeneres' former bodyguard at the Oscar said it was "degrading,quot; to work with her

As you've probably seen, people have recently been talking about their un-positive experiences with Ellen DeGeneres, like NikkieTutorials who appeared on her show:
Well now Tom Majercak, a bodyguard, who was assigned to Ellen at the Oscars in 2014, is speaking about his experience with her in a new interview with Fox News.
"I take his hands and pass them through individuals and large groups of people," said the Senior Operations Manager for Security Imaging Specialists. "Ellen is the only person I have been assigned to, and I have been assigned to various celebrities, who has never taken the time to greet me."
Portia, however, was "very personable and had a conversation," he said.
"It started going negatively when he introduced me to Ellen, and Ellen gave me a sidelong glance and didn't even say, 'Hello' or 'Thank you for protecting my mother, my wife, and me.' # 39; "
"It was very cold and he was very cunning and he was actually a bit degrading in the way he treats people who are not in his circle," he added.
"It has bothered me for years," said Majercak. "I see that this person seems very enlightened, positive and amazing, and everyone loves and is amazed, that is not really the case when you meet him in person."
"When you see it on television, people fall in love with it, but it is a false facade and bravado," he continued.
"People are beginning to see their true selves and that really supports what my initial thoughts on her have been in the past six years."
Yikes, yikes, yikes. Ellen has not responded to Majercak's claims, but we will update it if she does.
