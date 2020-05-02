Dwayne Johnson teases Kevin Hart after Kids & # 39; Choice Awards win

Congratulations are in order for Dwayne "The rock" Johnson.
The 48-year-old star won the airship for the favorite movie actor in the Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: celebrate together event on Saturday.
"Hello children around the world, I want to say thank you very much from the bottom of my heart for voting for me," Johnson said in a video message. "And I also want to thank and congratulate the Kids' Choice Awards for using this broadcast to create a truly critical awareness of child hunger. So congratulations."
Of course, the Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle celeb couldn't resist teasing her co-star Kevin Hart.
"I want you to stay positive; I want you to stay happy; I want you to stay healthy; I want you to go to bed tonight feeling great. Because regardless of how old you are, all over the world, I just know you're still bigger than Kevin Hart, "he said. "I love you guys."
Johnson received the award for his performance as Hobbs in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and to work as Dr. Smolder Bravestone in Jumanji: the next level. In fact, he said fans will "see more Hobbs and more Dr. Smolder Bravestone coming soon."
Johnson was not the only famous face to appear on the show. Millie Bobby Brown, Kristen bell, Shawn mendes, Camila Cabello, Pigeon cameron and several other celebrities made cameos as well. While the winners and nominees were unable to physically attend the award ceremony, they still brought a lot of stellar power for an epic virtual event.
