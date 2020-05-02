Dwayne Johnson teases Kevin Hart after Kids & # 39; Choice Awards win

Congratulations are in order for Dwayne "The rock" Johnson.

The 48-year-old star won the airship for the favorite movie actor in the Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: celebrate together event on Saturday.

"Hello children around the world, I want to say thank you very much from the bottom of my heart for voting for me," Johnson said in a video message. "And I also want to thank and congratulate the Kids' Choice Awards for using this broadcast to create a truly critical awareness of child hunger. So congratulations."

Of course, the Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle celeb couldn't resist teasing her co-star Kevin Hart.

"I want you to stay positive; I want you to stay happy; I want you to stay healthy; I want you to go to bed tonight feeling great. Because regardless of how old you are, all over the world, I just know you're still bigger than Kevin Hart, "he said. "I love you guys."