DTE Energy Announces Up to 4% Bill Relief in the Summer Months – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – DTE Energy says customers will save three to four percent on their bills this summer.

The electricity company's temporary aid initiative will be for the months of June and July.

Lower generation costs, gasoline prices, and lower fuel purchases resulted in lower company rates stemming from requests to stay home.

About two million Detroit area residents use DTE Energy.

