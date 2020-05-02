Drug believed to worsen coronavirus infections may help people recover – BGR

Three separate observational studies looked at the use of certain blood pressure medications that some coronavirus patients might be taking and concluded that the medications are not risk factors for COVID-19.

The drugs the doctors tested for are angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARB), which some people believed could affect the ACE2 protein that the virus binds to.

The findings are relevant because people with hypertension should continue to take their blood pressure regardless of whether they are infected with the new virus or not.

Hypertension and any other type of cardiovascular disease are factors for people infected with the new coronavirus. The older the patients, the greater the risk of developing life-threatening COVID-19 complications. But research continues to deliver good news that, hopefully, will improve the outcome of severe coronavirus cases and increase chances of survival. Earlier this week, we heard that remdesivir will become the standard treatment for COVID-19, as the drug can speed recovery times. However, a large study found no conclusive evidence that the drug can reduce the number of deaths, so people could still die from COVID-19 complications. But vaccine research is advancing at lightning speed and a vaccine could be ready for emergency use as early as this fall. The general population could even get one in January if everything works, at least in some countries.

Returning to high blood pressure, a very common condition, researchers from three separate teams have now delivered the same good news. Certain medications for hypertension that may interact with ACE2 cell receptors to which the SARS-CoV-2 virus binds are not a risk factor for patients with COVID-19. That means doctors can continue to prescribe much-needed medications that control high blood pressure to patients with coronavirus without worrying that it could pose a risk, as previously rumored.

There are separate observational studies looking at different cohorts of patients with COVID-19 and the effects of their blood pressure medications on the outcome of the disease. Observational studies are not as strong as experimental studies, such as the recent remdesivir trial where the effects of a drug are observed compared to a placebo group. However, they are still relevant. "We find it reassuring that three studies in different populations and with different designs reach the coherent message,quot;, NEJM editorial said.

While there are many therapies to control hypertension, the researchers looked at angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). Agence France-Presse reported. Some of these medications are also given to patients with diabetes to protect their kidneys. Diabetics often also have high blood pressure.

ACE inhibitors include drugs ending in "-pril,quot; such as ramipril and lisinopril, while ARBs include drugs that have "-sartan,quot; at the end, such as valsartan and losartan. Interestingly, losartan was one of the medications that we recently heard mentioned as a possible remedy for patients with COVID-19.

AFP It notes that animal studies have raised concerns that these medications may increase ACE2 levels in the body, which is the receptor to which the new coronavirus connects to enter lung cells and begin to replicate. The three separate studies were published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) on Friday.

"We saw no difference in the likelihood of a positive test with ACE inhibitors, with angiotensin receptor blockers," said Harmony Reynolds of the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. AFP. He led a study of 12,600 people and said his findings were encouraging because there were several patients asking if they should stop taking their blood pressure medications after reading the news. "I am very happy to be able to tell patients that they should continue their blood pressure medications," he said.

The doctor said the findings are significant, especially since life-blocking can have some adverse effects in heart patients, including increased blood pressure "perhaps from stress or less exercise or eating differently."

A separate study led by Mandeep Mehra and Brigham and Women & # 39; s Hospital found that ACE and ARB drugs may potentially be linked to a lower risk of death from COVID-19. But these findings were not corroborated by others, and further investigation may be required. This study had 8,910 patients from 169 hospitals.

The third study led by Giuseppe Mancia looked at 6,272 COVID-19 patients in Lombardy, Italy, and compared them to a control group of 30,759 people. "In this large, population-based study, the use of ACE inhibitors and BRA was more frequent among COVID-19 patients than among controls because of its higher prevalence of cardiovascular disease," the study says. "However, there was no evidence that ACE inhibitors or ARBs affected the risk of COVID-19."

A separate observational study looking at the progression of some 5,700 coronavirus patients found that of patients who had died after coronavirus complications, those on hypertension medications were less likely to have received ventilation or ICU care compared to people without high blood pressure.

Image source: Darko Vojinovic / AP / Shutterstock