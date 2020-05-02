Drake says it felt "cool,quot; to share his son Adonis with the world

Duck feels "great,quot; about thawing to share her 2-year-old Adonis with his admirers and the rest of the world.
As fans will remember, rapper "In My Feelings,quot; shared the first images of his son on Instagram, along with a special message to his followers in March.
"The most important thing for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," his 33-year-old post captioned, along with a series of photos of his son with him and his mother. Sophie Brussaux. "This will create the greatest openness of all. Trust that you have all the power to make this happen, and for that to connect with the people and things that bring you so much joy."
Now the rapper recently appeared on little WayneYoung Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music in late April to talk about his reasoning behind sharing photos of his son and how parenting has been treating him.
"It was great for me. It was great to share that with the world," he shared. "I woke up one morning and thought, you know what? This is something I want to do."
He also shared that he wants to be able to "go places with my son and share memories,quot; with his little one.
"I don't want to feel lonely because of a life choice I made to be a & # 39; celebrity & # 39; that I could make everyone live under this blanket … I just wanted to get rid of it," Drake shared.
On his decision to share his son with the world, he also added that it was nothing he "would have talked to anyone about or what I planned."
Later, during the podcast episode with Lil Wayne, he also shared that: "I could tell you the way your kids would look at you that the time and effort you put in as a parent. So that was really inspiring to me. I can still keep moving forward as a musician and be there for my son. "
In March, when he first shared his son on Instagram, Drake also wrote a powerful message in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
When the mind begins to think too much or fear, immediately shift your attention to something bright. No matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always choose to break free from the wheel of suffering and panic and open yourself up, "he wrote." We are powerful protesters, so once you choose to change your consciousness to something good in the moment, it will show you in your reality. Be aware, especially at this time, of fears from others, and recognize that not everything should be contained by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Put aside any judgment you may have about it. Remember you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded, ask for help and it will appear. "
More recently, the Canadian rapper also released Dark Lane Demo Tapes.
