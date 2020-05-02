Drake says it felt "cool,quot; to share his son Adonis with the world

Duck feels "great,quot; about thawing to share her 2-year-old Adonis with his admirers and the rest of the world.

As fans will remember, rapper "In My Feelings,quot; shared the first images of his son on Instagram, along with a special message to his followers in March.

"The most important thing for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," his 33-year-old post captioned, along with a series of photos of his son with him and his mother. Sophie Brussaux. "This will create the greatest openness of all. Trust that you have all the power to make this happen, and for that to connect with the people and things that bring you so much joy."

Now the rapper recently appeared on little WayneYoung Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music in late April to talk about his reasoning behind sharing photos of his son and how parenting has been treating him.

"It was great for me. It was great to share that with the world," he shared. "I woke up one morning and thought, you know what? This is something I want to do."