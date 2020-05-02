Drake returns attention to music after fans discovered his sleek mattress

Drake is making a lot of headlines lately, and his fans are not complaining. Fist, the Canadian rapper has revealed that he will release his first album in two years in the summer.

Meanwhile, he gave followers a mixtape to keep them busy during this period of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper's ad on Instagram said: “My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel put together a lot of the songs that people have been asking for (some leaks and some SoundCloud articulations and some new vibes). ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020 STUDIO !!! Lucky number 6 😈 soon fwd ".

Information has dominated social media in the past 24 hours, just as the expensive mattress story did last week.

While some celebrities like to spend large amounts of money on things like cars, yachts, and other apparent signs of luxury, others prefer to spend the hard-earned cash on something that matters in their quality of life.

For example, Drake seems to have no limits when it comes to sleeping well, as recent reports indicate that the famous rapper lies on a mattress that costs nearly half a million.

The mattress, which is reportedly priced at around $ 400,000, is exquisitely designed with details such as horsehair and specially designed lines that match the characteristics of the body.

While some have taken the opportunity to ridicule Drake for what they claim is a huge expense for something like this, others have pointed out that a good mattress can make a big difference in the life of an average person.

Interestingly, the whole thing has managed to spark a huge discussion about the quality of mattresses online, with many people defending the rapper for his choice and claiming he knew what he was doing.

Others have pointed out that if you could spend that much on a mattress, you would probably be better off than most people thought.

Drake is generally not known for his privacy, as the rapper is quite open about his lavish lifestyle and loves to brag.

However, sometimes even his fans are amazed at the details he manages to reveal about how he spends his money on a regular basis.

With new music coming soon, your bank account could increase.



