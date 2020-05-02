Drake opens up about the reason why he finally decided to introduce his son Adonis to the world two years after welcoming him!

During a conversation with Lil Wayne about the most recent episode of "Young Money Radio," Drake spoke about fatherhood and his new music. The rapper explained, among other things, why he finally decided to introduce his son, Adonis, to the world!

As you probably remember, Drake took everyone by surprise when he shared the first photos of his son after trying to keep it a secret.

Also as a complete surprise, he dropped his mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes not too long ago, so during his session with fellow rapper, Drake made sure to talk about the tracks while also discussing his role as a father to his 2-year-old son. major, Adonis.

The hitmaker posted the first photos of the boy to his Instagram account on March 30 and now said: ‘It was great for me. It was great to share that with the world and I felt that … It wasn't even anything I was talking to anyone about or anything I was planning. I woke up one morning and thought, sabes you know what? This is something I want to do. "I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son."

‘I don't want to feel that, due to the life choice I made to be a,quot; celebrity ", I have to make everyone live under this blanket too. So, I wanted to get rid of it. And I've seen you (Lil Wayne) be a running rap dad for years, an amazing dad, "he continued.

Drake also mentioned that other rappers, including Lil Wayne himself, have inspired him to always strive to be a great father.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLcfe8ce730f4752bb096e5913e838efc682% %MINIFYHTMLcfe8ce730f4752bb096e5913e838efc682%

"A lot of the guys we appeared with (were) great family men on those tours and on those long study nights where albums must be completed," he said in part.



Post views:

0 0