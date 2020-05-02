Disney to donate $ 1 million from sales of its character face masks to charities

Disney is selling non-medical face masks in the US USA Featuring characters from across its multiverse, including Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, the company announced. Disney will donate one million masks to underserved communities through humanitarian aid organization MedShare, and all proceeds from mask sales in the US. USA Until September 30, up to $ 1 million, will also go to MedShare.

The masks, which include Anna and Elsa from Frozen; Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story; The Avengers; R2D2 and Baby Yoda (who Disney refers to as "the boy,quot; at launch) are designed for the CDC's recommendation that people wear cloth covers when in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Disney said. Cloth masks are not intended for use by medical professionals treating COVID-19 patients.

Disney

"We realize this is a difficult time for families and wearing any type of mask can be discouraging," said Edward Park, senior vice president of Disney store and shopDisney in a statement. "Our hope is that the Disney Cloth Facial Masks with some of our most beloved characters will bring comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us."

The masks come in packs of four for $ 19.99 and are available to pre-order now at Disney's online store, and come in various sizes, including children's sizes. According to the shopDisney site, the company expects the masks to be available by July 15.

"Disney donations will have a tremendous impact on the communities we serve," said Charles Redding, CEO and President of MedShare in a statement.