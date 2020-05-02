Disha Patani to shake a leg with Allu Arjun in the actor's next Pushpa?

Disha Patani has crackled in Hindi cinema time and time again with her scorching performances and off-screen and social media. The actress who started her journey in front of the camera in southern 2015, will now return to the industry for a cameo.

According to reports on an online portal in the south, Disha Patani has been cornered for a special song with none other than Allu Arjun in her next movie: Pushpa. The actress will shake a leg with the actor, known for his incredible movements. A few weeks ago, Disha Patani had even declared her love for Allu Arjun's dance moves by sharing a cut from Butta Booma (by Ala Vaikunthapurramloo). And now it seems that the Malang actress has a chance to dance with the superstar in her next one.

Pushpa's first look had created waves on the Internet where the Livewire characters portrayed by Allu Arjun, this time become grumpy and intense for his next. The development of the film stops amidst the blockade and the spread of the pandemic. Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna and reports suggest that Suneil Shetty or Bobby Simha will play the antagonist.

Disha Patani was last seen in a special Bollywood song in Baaghi 3, shaking a leg with real-life boyfriend Tiger Shroff. His next is an untitled project produced by Ekta Kapoor and Ek Villain 2.