Denver police shoot and kill man fleeing officers near Empower Field at Mile High

Matilda Coleman
A Denver police officer shot a suspect Friday night near Empower Field at Mile High after the individual fled from a police stop, authorities said.

The unidentified man was rushed to the hospital and died from his injuries on Saturday, police tweeted.

On Friday night, police noticed that a car was driving irregularly and tried to contact the driver, Division Chief Joseph Montoya said in a video news conference. When officers approached the car, the driver and a passenger fled and were finally located in a parking lot near West Colfax Avenue and North Federal Boulevard.

When officers approached the vehicle again, one of the occupants ran out. During the foot chase, an officer shot and hit the individual, Montoya said. No officer was injured.

Montoya did not say whether the man fleeing the police had a gun or shot any of the officers.

