Denton County Reports 22nd Coronavirus Death, 22 New Recoveries – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML2aba6b145a29053f992f0b79a9d754d112%
DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County health officials reported an additional death from the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the county's total to 22.
The patient was a woman in her 60s who was a resident of the Denton Rehabilitation Center.
"As we report the loss of 22 lives to COVID-19 in Denton County today, keep the family in their thoughts and prayers," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. "We know that each life lost by COVID-19 is too much."
The Denton County Department of Public Health also announced 21 new COVID-19 cases. increasing the cumulative total across the county to 786.
Authorities also announced 22 recently recovered cases within the county.
For additional health and safety information regarding COVID-19 in Denton County, click here.