Denton County Reports 22nd Coronavirus Death, 22 New Recoveries – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Denton County health officials reported an additional death from the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the county's total to 22.

The patient was a woman in her 60s who was a resident of the Denton Rehabilitation Center.

"As we report the loss of 22 lives to COVID-19 in Denton County today, keep the family in their thoughts and prayers," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. "We know that each life lost by COVID-19 is too much."

The Denton County Department of Public Health also announced 21 new COVID-19 cases. increasing the cumulative total across the county to 786.

Authorities also announced 22 recently recovered cases within the county.

