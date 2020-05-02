Dental hygienists among the most risky non-hospital jobs during the pandemic, studies suggest, according to Up News Info Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) According to studies, dental hygienists may be at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus than other healthcare workers who do not work in a hospital.

"I know that my job makes me vulnerable and susceptible to getting things from patients," said a dental hygienist, whom we only identified as Heather. "I don't want to expose myself or increase my exposure to COVID because I don't have adequate personal equipment available to me. All of my employers have their own interpretation of what is right. That leaves room for error."

"There is a lot of confusion right now, and there are some fears," said Jeannette Diaz, president of public relations for the California Association of Dental Hygienists. "The problem is that we don't have direct guidance. We are following the CDC. We are following the recommendations of OSHA and the California Dental Associations, so we are waiting for the California Department of Public Health, so that is a concern. Hygienists are asked to go back to work. Some of them don't feel safe. "

Some studies show that dental hygienists have one of the riskiest non-hospital jobs during a pandemic.

“The work we do creates aerosols. There are airborne and blood-borne diseases to which we are exposed, so our high risk is not something new. However, with this virus, we don't know enough, and that's where the risk comes at the moment, "Díaz said.

Díaz says that most dental offices have been responsible and want to protect their employees and patients. She expects everyone to add N-95 skins if they are available.

“We currently wear robes. We put on a mask. We are aware of the different level masks. We carry shields. We wear hats for our hair. These are things that have been recommended for a long time, but the problem we have is that we don't have specific guidelines on what we have to use now after COVID, "Díaz said.

Most dental hygienists work part-time and have no health benefits, so if they hired COVID-19, a trip to the hospital could be very expensive.