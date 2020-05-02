Denial of Biden's sexual assault charge draws mixed reaction from Bay Area along party lines – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden denies that there is any truth to the allegation of sexual assault made by a former aide 27 years ago.

The former vice president is on the bench to address this issue in detail for the first time since the allegations emerged weeks ago.

“Women have the right to be heard, and the press must rigorously investigate the claims they make. I will always defend it. I will always uphold that principle. But in the end, in all cases, the truth is what matters. And in this case, the truth is that the claims are false, "Biden said.

Shortly after Biden appeared on national television, supporters and critics in the Bay Area voiced their opinions in response to his denial of Tara Reade's allegation of sexual assault.

Democrats have always said they believe in women. Now they don't say it because the shoe is on the other foot, "said Howard Epstein of the San Francisco Republican Party.

"I think the Democrats will be encouraged and glad that Biden is addressing this with his own voice," said Santa Clara County Democratic Party Chairman Bill James.

With Biden facing more scrutiny, the debate has again quickly turned to whether there is a double standard in how the media covers such accusations.

"What Biden is accused of does not come close to what Trump accused him of doing." As for what Kavanaugh was facing, there is a different standard for presidential candidates and supreme court nominees, "said KCBS political analyst Doug Sovern.

More than a dozen women have brought charges against President Donald Trump ranging from sexual harassment to sexual assault. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh faced multiple allegations during his confirmation hearings.

"It was in the news for several weeks and every day every day for weeks and weeks and weeks," said Epstein.

"I think Republicans have been too easily discouraged. Vice President Biden sat down for an interview that would be questioned at some length based on his statement. I have yet to see President Trump questioned about the many allegations of sexual misconduct, "said James.

"If it's a woman with an accusation that can't be proven, then Joe Biden will probably come out of this situation unscathed," Sovern said.