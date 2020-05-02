Debbie Morgan is overcome by emotion as she encourages everyone to be smart as the world continues to fight COVID-19

As we all continue to face the current pandemic, many celebrities are using their platforms to encourage people to act responsibly and to be safe as the number of deaths continues to rise. Recently, veteran actress Debbie Morgan went to social media and was thrilled when she begged everyone to continue to stay safe during this time.

While leaving her home for the first time in about 12 days to get some Whole Foods essentials, Debbie said"I don't know for some reason today that so much emotion has come over me. I just want us all to go through this and the other side. And especially in our black communities where people are sick and dying. Many of us are dying, and we can't putting food on the table for our children. We can't pay our rent, we can't pay our mortgages. "

She continued: “Our ancestors were strong people and went through slavery and we are still strong people and we will get through this COVID-19. But we have to be smart and be safe because we cannot and will not be broken. "

As the pandemic continues to progress, there are states that slowly but surely allow companies to reopen despite the spread of the coronavirus.

Like us previously Georgia was reportedly one of the few states that made the first efforts to reopen businesses. Governor Brian Kemp announced last week that some businesses were fine to open when the state order to stay home expired.

However, many celebrities have used their platforms to urge people to stay home until things are completely under control within the state.

