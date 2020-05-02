David E. Kelley's "The Lincoln Lawyer" Drama Series Doesn't Advance on CBS – Up News Info

EXCLUDE: This is a surprise: CBS is not proceeding with Attorney Lincoln, his high-profile legal drama of The practice creator David E. Kelley, based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novel series. The project had a massive commitment to series production.

i hear Attorney LincolnThe studios, A + E Studios and CBS TV Studios, were informed on Friday of the network's decision. This is believed to be the first official pass in a project of the 2020 broadcast pilot season.

More of all the transmission networks are expected to come as they are trying to make decisions about the pilots who have not been fired because all production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. CBS is expected to step up its collection, renewal and cancellation activity for the series next week as it prepares for the May 13 special video from the network that will replace its initial performance this year.

Even in the context of a highly irregular pilot season decimated by the pandemic, the handover Attorney Lincoln It's a wonder since it's a well-known title, it comes from one of the leading creators of legal dramas in the business, Kelley, and he had a huge commitment.

I heard that force majeure has yet to be invoked, but the two sides have yet to get into the thick of setting the penalty for the grand series. It is still unclear whether leading studio A + E Studios would buy the series elsewhere; It is a probable scenario.

Much has changed since CBS preemptively purchased Attorney Lincoln exactly a year ago with a commitment to series production. The network's parent company, CBS Corp., merged with Viacom, and the combined company faced major financial challenges that have resulted in waves of layoffs. There has also been a shift in the top of CBS brand assets, with George Cheeks taking over as President and CEO of CBS Entertainment Group just over a month ago.

When production for all CBS pilots closed on Friday, March 13, Attorney Lincoln was in the final stages of pre-production. The cast had been assembled, including closing a complex deal with Logan Marshall-Green for leadership that took weeks of negotiations.

With production suspended, the show's executive producer / showrunner, Ted Humphrey, received the go-ahead to open a writers' room with three other writers and Connelly closely involved. By the time CBS made the decision not to continue the show, the network boss had received two scripts, Kelley's original pilot script and one from Humphrey and his team, with two more in the works. A + E Studios had been working on possible production shows for when Hollywood filming resumes under new security guidelines.

It is standard practice for projects with a commitment of 13 episodes to film a pilot episode and take a break for the network and studio to creatively evaluate before starting filming for the remaining episodes. In extraordinary circumstances this year, other transmission projects with commitments similar to The Lincoln LawyeThe r, who also planned to film a pilot during the regular pilot season, are moving directly into series production. The list includes another Kelley one-hour project., The great sky on ABC as well as in comedy Call me kat on Fox

Attorney Lincoln It focuses on Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, who directs his legal practice from the back of his Lincoln Town Car, while handling large and small cases in the sprawling city of Los Angeles.

Kelley is an executive producer with Connelly, Humphrey and Ross Fineman.