Darren Criss and his wife Mia get dressed to celebrate their new show

That's a show, baby!

Darren Criss and Mia Swier They were oozing glamor on Friday night to celebrate their new Netflix show, Hollywood. As there are no more red carpet events in the middle of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the couple took matters into their own hands.

"What, you didn't think we'd have our own premiere party," Criss shamelessly captioned her Instagram post, along with a short video. "This is Hollywood, my dear."

It is Hollywood, in fact. As the old saying goes: the show must go on!

For their impromptu premiere party, which was attended only by two, the newlyweds dressed and dressed to impress in front of a pair of Netflix billboards.

Darren donned a stylish tuxedo while Mia donned a blush-colored evening gown that she wore in a luxurious boa and fuzzy pink gloves.

Her glamorous adventure did not stop there. On Instagram Stories, the Joy alum documented more behind the scenes content.