Darren Criss and his wife Mia get dressed to celebrate their new show

That's a show, baby!
Darren Criss and Mia Swier They were oozing glamor on Friday night to celebrate their new Netflix show, Hollywood. As there are no more red carpet events in the middle of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the couple took matters into their own hands.
"What, you didn't think we'd have our own premiere party," Criss shamelessly captioned her Instagram post, along with a short video. "This is Hollywood, my dear."
It is Hollywood, in fact. As the old saying goes: the show must go on!
For their impromptu premiere party, which was attended only by two, the newlyweds dressed and dressed to impress in front of a pair of Netflix billboards.
Darren donned a stylish tuxedo while Mia donned a blush-colored evening gown that she wore in a luxurious boa and fuzzy pink gloves.
Her glamorous adventure did not stop there. On Instagram Stories, the Joy alum documented more behind the scenes content.
"I just drive down Hollywood Boulevard, the famous place where stars are born. It's opening night, which is now airing on Netflix," he shared with a caption that said, "I decided to get Hollyweird."
"Oh yeah, holly," said another legend of the Emmy-winning actor.
Despite dating in Los Angeles, the couple not only looked fabulous but were also safe in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The two put on masks for all of their photos and seemed to stay away from people walking down the street near them.
As Netflix put it perfectly in Criss' comment section, "innovation, style, glamor, angles!"
The limited series is now available for viewing on streaming service. The 33-year-old actor plays a director at the Ryan Murphy miniseries, which sheds light on the Golden Age of cinema. It also explores the many ways that minorities were treated during that era of cinema.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
