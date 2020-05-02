Dallas Fire Rescue Reports 11 of 13 Coronavirus Positive Members Have Recovered – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas Fire-Rescue has reported that 11 of 13 members who tested positive for coronavirus recovered and returned to work.

Authorities said 45 members are in quarantine due to the exposure, and the two who tested positive and have not yet recovered are currently in isolation.

The 43 in quarantine expect one of the following:

Exposure source test results

Resolution of symptoms

Compliance with the required quarantine period

There have been 253 members released from quarantine or isolation.

This comes hours after Dallas County reported a high record for coronavirus diagnoses Friday, the same day businesses across Texas began reopening.

DCHHS reported 187 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,718, including 106 deaths.

"Keep all of our members affected by this virus in their thoughts and prayers for a full and speedy recovery," said spokesman Jason Evans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a normal home

cleaning spray or wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.

