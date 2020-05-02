Dallas County reports record coronavirus diagnoses as businesses reopen – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas County reported a high record for coronavirus diagnoses Friday, the same day businesses across Texas began reopening.

As of 11 a.m. on May 1, DCHHS reported 187 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,718, including 106 deaths.

The two additional reported deaths include:

A Dallas man in his 20s who had been seriously ill at a nearby hospital.

A man in his 50s who was incarcerated in a correctional facility in the Hutchins and had been seriously ill at a nearby hospital.

“Today is our highest day yet in the new COVID19 cases. Our three highest days have all been this week. This increase in positive cases has occurred without a significant increase in testing capacity. We have seen younger people die from COVID19 this week, and today's victims join that list. All of this illustrates why we should all make smart decisions and follow the science until #FlattenTheCurve. Wear face covers when visiting businesses, limit unnecessary shopping trips and remember #StayHomeSavesLives until we achieve two consecutive weeks of decline, ”said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a normal home

cleaning spray or wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.

For more Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information, click here.