Cyprus supports the voluntary use of the monitoring application to stop the spread of the virus

Nicosia –

The Government of Cyprus is encouraging the voluntary use of a locally developed cell phone application designed to locate people who may have been in contact with someone who carries the coronavirus.

The country's Deputy Minister for Research, Innovation and Digital Policy said Saturday that the COVTRACER app, developed in association with a government-funded research center, uses GPS information to track an individual's daily movements.

This information is stored in the log file of the mobile phone and will be available for users who test positive for the virus to share with the public health authorities. Authorities would then use the data to track down anyone who has been near the infected person.

The ministry said that the use of the application is "strictly voluntary,quot; and that only cell phone owners can make the data available to health authorities.

Another mobile tracking application based on Bluetooth technology was archived due to privacy concerns.

The government ministry said Cyprus supports a coordinated European approach to tracking applications that could help manage COVID-19 across the continent and speed up border openings as travel restrictions are lifted.

An order to stay home in Cyprus will be issued on Monday, when retail stores will be able to reopen. An overnight curfew will be maintained until movement restrictions are fully removed, a move scheduled for May 21.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said this week that flights to and from the island would resume after June 9, depending on how the pandemic unfolds.

To date, Cyprus has 857 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 15 deaths.