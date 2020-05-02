Cynthia Bailey's latest video has fans criticizing her

Cynthia Bailey shared a video on her social media account in which she walks again. She has been taking these long walks during the quarantine, and many fans told her that she became an inspiration.

But this time, some of her followers found various reasons to annoy her.

First, she was told she was wrong for not wearing a mask, and other people criticized her for not wearing a sports bra.

‘Blessings and Highly Covered. No distractions. Happy friday to everyone !!!! I did it again! But I have to be honest, I didn't feel like today. Watch the video of the whole story. Anyway, as you can see, the devil is a lie, and I kept going. You also can. Have a nice weekend "Cynthia captioned her video.

Someone said: haces You make me want to walk! Once I turned 50, I gave up !!! Now you have me thinking that I have to get up and go! "And another follower posted this:" I love that you're so genuine. You have a beautiful and very realistic personality. "

A commenter posted this: ‘Keep it up, sister !! 53 okay, I hug him. A beautiful soul inside and out … "

Someone else said: ‘I noticed. I also run in silence and I'm doing miles … the best time to meditate. Follow it! Next week he starts doing 4 miles. "

A follower posted this: ‘You are a lovely woman Cynthia 🇬🇧 London love sharing quarantine with you,quot; Happy housewife to another "Happy Goddess Day to you and Marlo … from our unique dimensions,quot;.

Someone else said, ‘You sure are covered. But you forgot your sports bra. Your girls are like jelly. Without intentional damage. We realize that you are trying to be as decent and in order as possible. I hope I have helped. I really come from a kind place. Love for you. Please don't stop. You're doing a great job. Don't give up, give up or give in. You are motivating others. "

Ad

Cynthia has kept her fans updated a lot with various videos on what life is like during this quarantine.



Post views:

0 0