Cowboys sign QB Andy Dalton to endorse Dak Prescott, report says

The Cowboys reportedly agreed to a contract with free-agent quarterback Andy Dalton, which would give Dallas a solid backup option or alternative option for starter Dak Prescott.

Dalton, a Texas native who played at the nearby TCU, will receive $ 3 million guaranteed and can win up to $ 7 million in total, NFL Network's Mike Garofalo reports.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, citing unidentified sources, tweeted that Dalton's firm is an insurance plan should Prescott go down, not a move by Prescott after lengthy long-term contract negotiations.

The news of Dalton's signing comes two days after the Bengals released their former starter after nine seasons. Cincinnati is expected to turn in its offense to rookie Joe Burrow, the first overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, immediately.

