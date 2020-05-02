Cowboys add QB Andy Dalton as backup for Dak Prescott, sources say – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Andy Dalton will return to Texas to be Dak Prescott's backup for the Dallas Cowboys, sources told the Associated Press.

Two people with knowledge of the deal say Dalton and the Cowboys agreed to a one-year contract.

The deal guarantees the former Cincinnati incumbent $ 3 million and could be worth up to $ 7 million.

Dalton was born in the Houston area and led TCU to his only undefeated season in the past 81 years in 2010.

The Bengals pitched their nine-year-old starter after recruiting LSU's Joe Burrow as first general.

