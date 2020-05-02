Cowboys add QB Andy Dalton as backup for Dak Prescott, AP sources say – Up News Info

Andy Dalton returns to Texas as Dak Prescott's backup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dalton and the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal that guarantees the former Cincinnati starter $ 3 million and could be worth up to $ 7 million, two people with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday night.

People spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. The deal was first reported by ESPN.

The Cowboys struck a deal with Dalton two days after the Bengals released him. That move cleared the way for No. 1 in draft general pick Joe Burrow, who led LSU to the national championship.

Dalton, who was born and raised in the Houston area, led TCU into an undefeated season that included a Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin during the 2010 season before the Bengals recruited him in the second round.

The Cowboys have relied on untested Cooper Rush as Prescott's backup in the past two seasons. Dalton marks his biggest investment in a veteran backup since Prescott replaced the injured Tony Romo in 2016 and ended up taking his job forever.

Dalton started 133 games for the Bengals and led the best franchise in playoff appearances, five in a row from 2011-15, but was unable to get that elusive victory.

Cincinnati lost in the first round each time, setting an NFL record. Dalton fractured his thumb and was sidelined by the last of those playoff appearances, which ended in a last-minute collapse and an 18-16 loss to Pittsburgh during the 2015 season.

Coach Zac Taylor marked the end of Dalton's career in Cincinnati by leaving him on the bench for three games in the middle of season 2-14 last year, a move that shocked Dalton and his former teammates. Dalton was upset that the Bengals didn't try to change him before the deadline.

The Cowboys have placed the franchise tag on Prescott, which has not signed the one-year tender worth approximately $ 31 million. The parties have until July 15 to secure a long-term contract.