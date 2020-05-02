COVID-19 crisis creates strange bedfellows – Up News Info

Dear Amy: Because COVID-19 has caused universities to close, my boyfriend's sister, "C,quot;, moved into the house with us until further notice (perhaps until the university reopens in the fall).

C is very picky and eats mainly bread, cheese and fruit. My boyfriend and I are mostly vegetarians and vegans, but we have been able to find at least one meal a week that we can all share together. We tend to do this on Sundays.

My problem is with the other days of the week. Most of the time, C seems to take an adult-sized portion of food (at least a few tablespoons, perhaps to be polite) picks up the food we've prepared, and then declares that she is not interested in eating it and throws it away. .

This equates to food bowls that go in the trash over the course of the week (we are not interested in eating it, due to worries about the virus).

I don't want C to feel like he has to appease us, and I've offered, "Don't hesitate to make yourself a sandwich!" repeatedly.

How do I prevent this food waste from happening?

– Food companions

Dear food companions: This pandemic, and the need to isolate itself, has created unusual and unanticipated cohabitation groups, strange (and strange) bed partners and occasional annoyances around the dining room table. In my home, this discomfort is caused by various family members experimenting with new dishes and serving occasionally (I do not plead guilty).

Most of the problems that arise can be addressed (and perhaps resolved) through simple communication.

You say you don't want "C,quot; to feel like he has to appease you, but he must feel like he has to appease you, making an effort to be a responsible member of the household.

You are making an effort to appease her by providing her with shelter for the foreseeable future and by not judging her limited diet.

"Feel free to make yourself a sandwich,quot; is obviously too subtle a statement for C to discern what he's really up to.

You and your boyfriend (C's brother) should have a "family reunion,quot; once a week. Everyone should review various aspects of their coexistence, especially their experiences at mealtime. Say, "We all like to eat different things, and that's fine. But often a larger portion of the food we prepare is served, even when it doesn't seem like it, or won't eat it, and then we end up throwing it away. Yes you want to try something, it would be helpful if you pour yourself a small spoonful or two, and if you like it, dive in! We just can't afford to get rid of the leftovers. "

Dear Amy: Due to the COVID crisis, both my spouse and my teenage son have been inactive at home, but I have been working full time (from home).

I had to talk to them. I basically said if you don't go to your work / school but I do, you should step up. DO NOT wait for me to work and then plan and prepare dinner and wash clothes etc.

They received the message.

Women, especially, have the expectation of managing the family, the house and their work.

I hope this situation is the event that helps those who do not manage the home to see and establish full alliances with the "manager of the house,quot;.

– optimistic

Dear optimist: At home, I finally hit my limit and solved this problem by asking each family member (four currently in the home) to "take one night." This seems to have worked well (so far), and it has been a relief to all of us.

Dear Amy: "Overworked,quot; complained about the condition of her home with her adult children quarantined at home.

This mother obviously raised these children to be dependent and to act helpless when they are at home.

It is absolutely unacceptable that any young adult does not automatically intervene and be helpful.

Parents now have a second chance to be successful parents.

One of the parents of one of my sixth grade students confided to me that, in preparation for cancer surgery, he took his school-age children aside and explained how to do laundry, pack a lunch, etc.

She did well from the surgery and the children took care of these tasks.

She said, "Why did it take cancer to teach me that children can be so independent?"

– Teacher

Dear teacher: Some parents are late for this valuable lesson.

