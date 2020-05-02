COVID-19 crisis creates strange bedfellows – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Grandma is too busy to take care of children - The Denver Post
Ad nordvpn

Dear Amy: Because COVID-19 has caused universities to close, my boyfriend's sister, "C,quot;, moved into the house with us until further notice (perhaps until the university reopens in the fall).

C is very picky and eats mainly bread, cheese and fruit. My boyfriend and I are mostly vegetarians and vegans, but we have been able to find at least one meal a week that we can all share together. We tend to do this on Sundays.

My problem is with the other days of the week. Most of the time, C seems to take an adult-sized portion of food (at least a few tablespoons, perhaps to be polite) picks up the food we've prepared, and then declares that she is not interested in eating it and throws it away. .

This equates to food bowls that go in the trash over the course of the week (we are not interested in eating it, due to worries about the virus).

I don't want C to feel like he has to appease us, and I've offered, "Don't hesitate to make yourself a sandwich!" repeatedly.

How do I prevent this food waste from happening?

– Food companions

Dear food companions: This pandemic, and the need to isolate itself, has created unusual and unanticipated cohabitation groups, strange (and strange) bed partners and occasional annoyances around the dining room table. In my home, this discomfort is caused by various family members experimenting with new dishes and serving occasionally (I do not plead guilty).

Most of the problems that arise can be addressed (and perhaps resolved) through simple communication.

You say you don't want "C,quot; to feel like he has to appease you, but he must feel like he has to appease you, making an effort to be a responsible member of the household.

You are making an effort to appease her by providing her with shelter for the foreseeable future and by not judging her limited diet.

%MINIFYHTML949bee5e142ac42813504fe707970c2d14%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here