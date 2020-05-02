Coronavirus updates: latest COVID-19 headlines from May 2, 2020 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota exceeded 6,000 on Saturday.
Here are the latest headlines from the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 12:12 p.m: Staffing has become a challenge in some Minnesota health centers due to the coronavirus outbreak that some are not sure how they will spend the weekend, according to the Associated Press.
- 11am .: Minnesota's COVID-19 case count continued to rise Saturday, with the Minnesota Department of Health reporting 498 more positive cases. Tragically, 24 more people lost their lives to the disease in the last 24 hours.
- 10:22 a.m.: Crooners Supper Club is postponing its new Lakeside Drive-In concert series. It was announced on Wednesday and is scheduled for next Friday, May 8. Three of the 11 concerts were already sold out and all had sold at least three-quarters. Organizers say they received a notice that their plans violated Governor Tim Walz's stay-at-home order.
- 6 am .: U.S. Steel has announced that it will lay off 260 workers at its Minntac operation in Mountain Iron, as the coronavirus pandemic has reduced demand for steel.