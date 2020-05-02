Coronavirus Report: University of Minnesota researchers say pandemic could last up to 2 years – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A new report from researchers at the University of Minnesota says that we may need to prepare for the impacts of COVID-19 for the next two years.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at U of M, was one of several experts detailing three possible scenarios.

He says we must understand that we are only at the beginning of the pandemic. He compared it to being in the second inning of a nine-inning baseball game.

The report presents the three scenarios, the first one has the virus returning to peaks or valleys for a year or two, which requires measures of social distancing every time it reaches its maximum point.

The second would be a much larger peak this fall, which would require another quarantine.

A third scenario shows a "slow burn,quot; of the disease, but not at a rate that would overwhelm hospitals.

“We are in this down the long hallway. We have been saying for some time, "This is not just getting over this hump right now,quot; and then we endorse it, "Osterholm said." We are surely looking at how to reopen our status relative to what we have been through. But we will come back to this several times between now and the next few years. "

The researchers say that whatever the pandemic scenario follows, "we must be prepared for at least another 18 to 24 months of significant COVID-19 activity, with hot spots appearing periodically in various geographic areas."

Osterholm says that a vaccine could save us, but says we won't have one for at least another 10 to 14 months.