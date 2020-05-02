Coronavirus is more deadly to Coloradoers than seasonal flu

More Colorado residents have died from COVID-19 in less than two months than in any of the past flu seasons, which last nearly two-thirds of the year.

As of Friday afternoon, 820 people had died of complications from the new coronavirus since the state confirmed its first case on March 5. That equates to 14 deaths per day, four to five times the average daily death in any of the last four flu seasons with available data.

If the virus persists in the crash, as expected, and continues to kill at that rate, it could mean 2,500 or more deaths in Colorado.

Whether that happens depends on many factors, including the amount of social distancing people see, said Ryan Malosh, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. But there is no reason to believe that it will moderate on its own, he said.

"It reduces the number of infections per day and reduces the rate of hospitalizations (and deaths)," he said. "I haven't seen any indication that it slows down without intervention."

While it may be difficult to compare data directly, the new virus is clearly more contagious and deadlier than seasonal flu, said Glen Mays, president of health systems, management and policy at the Colorado School of Public Health. It is possible to protect the most vulnerable people from the flu through vaccination, and most people who get the flu feel sick enough that they end up in bed before infecting many others, he said. The new coronavirus, which some people transmit for a week or more before developing symptoms, is also not true.

"So we never talked about shutting down the economy,quot; during the flu season, he said. "Without pharmaceutical prevention, in addition to being more infectious, in addition to a much higher death rate, that's why we had to stop all stops."

Projections for Colorado show that cases stagnate if people continue to practice social distancing because many of the cases come from long-term care facilities and prisons, Mays said. He said there could be fewer hospitalizations and deaths if we improve by using tests to stop the spread in those facilities, or there could be more if the virus begins to spread more widely in the general population.

Hospitalizations on the way to overcoming the flu

As of Friday, 2,747 people have been hospitalized in Colorado due to complications from the new coronavirus. While the state hasn't surpassed 3,832 flu hospitalizations in the past year, it could happen soon. More than twice as many people are hospitalized on an average day for COVID-19 than for seasonal flu.

Some other states have seen the same pattern as Colorado, with COVID-19 hospitalizations still below those of the flu, but increasing rapidly, Malosh said. Others, including Michigan, have already passed their flu totals in about two months, he said.

Each person with the new virus spreads it to about twice as many people who would get the flu, on average, and there is no vaccine or immunity to delay the spread of the virus, Malosh said. That allowed the virus to get sick and kill people faster than most respiratory illnesses.

"It moves through the population very quickly," he said.

It is difficult to directly compare COVID-19 and the flu because Colorado collects data for the two diseases differently, but state officials said they believe the new virus is more likely to send an infected person to the hospital. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment estimates that people receiving COVID-19 are approximately 10 times more likely than those with seasonal flu to require hospital-level care.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 1.4% of people who get a typical seasonal flu need hospital care, but it appears that 10% or more of people who receive COVID-19 can.

"Unfortunately, we know that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and we will see more hospitalizations," said CDPHE spokesman Ian Dickson.

The difficulty in drawing comparison is obvious when looking at the older age groups. Colorado counts those who died from COVID-19 separately from those who were hospitalized, despite the fact that many of them likely spent time in a hospital before succumbing. That could make people in their 80s hospitalization rate, for example, seem low, because more of the virus has died, in or out of the hospital, than they have been discharged alive.

It's also possible that some of the older victims, particularly those in nursing homes, have advance directives requesting to avoid invasive measures such as ventilators, so they were not taken to a hospital and died where they lived, Mays said.

It is easier to make a comparison for people of working age and children. The CDPHE data, analyzed by Up News Info, yielded the following daily hospitalization rates:

3.3 hospitalizations for influenza among adults, 18-49

11.5 COVID-19 hospitalizations among adults, 20-49

3.3 Flu Hospitalizations Among Children, 0-17

0.6 COVID-19 hospitalizations among children, 0-20

However, it is less safe if COVID-19 is less deadly to children. It is confirmed that a minor, a teenager from Denver, died of the new virus in the approximately two months that it has been circulating in Colorado, and three children died in about eight months in the 2018-2019 flu season.

The flu generally has a "U-shaped,quot; pattern, which means it is more severe for young children and older adults, Malosh said. COVID-19 has more than a "linear,quot; pattern, with the risk of hospitalization and death increasing with each decade a person has lived, and it is unclear why that is the case, he said.

"We need more data on what is happening with children," he said.

Annual Flu Deaths in Colorado

2017-2018: 577

2016-2017: 533

2015-2016: 659

2014-2015: 701

Source: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

