Coronavirus in Minnesota: pandemic exacerbates staff shortages in Minnesota's spotlight – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Staff has become a challenge in some Minnesota call centers due to the coronavirus outbreak that some are unsure how they will get through the weekend, the head of an industry group said Friday.

Minnesota's collective care facilities were already struggling to recruit enough staff before the pandemic, said Patti Cullen, president of Minnesota care providers, who represents about half of the state's elderly care communities. But now, when an employee or resident tests positive, employees who have been exposed to them have to isolate themselves. So an installation can start the day thinking it is in good shape, but suddenly it is in trouble, he said.

"We are familiar with two or three who are really struggling for this weekend, but it could happen to any facility if you have to send staff home," Cullen said in an interview, but declined to identify them.

It is difficult for many long-term care facilities to pay competitive wages, he said. Night and night shifts are particularly difficult to complete, and some employees may stay home because they don't want to risk infecting family members.

"In some cases we have staff who work double shifts, several days because they can't find anyone else," Cullen said. "And that is not good for anyone."

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 28 new deaths from coronavirus on Friday, which equates to a high number on Sunday, to bring the state's death toll to 371. It also reported that a new peak of 594 patients tested positive, a jump of 102 since Thursday, as the state's efforts to dramatically increase testing begin to pay off. The department reported that state and private laboratories completed 4,553 more tests to set another one-day record.

Residents of long-term care facilities, including nursing homes and senior communities, account for the majority of Minnesota COVID-19 deaths, including 24 of the new deaths reported on Friday. Santa Teresa de Nueva Esperanza reported this week that 47 of its residents had died of complications from the disease, most at any Minnesota facility. He also said 130 residents of the 258-bed skilled nursing facility had tested positive, while 65 employees had shown symptoms or had been exposed.

"When we don't have caregivers to care for our loved ones, we don't have facilities," said Senator Karin Housley, a St. Mary’s Point Republican who chairs the Senate Committee on Family Care and Aging. "The entire industry is going to fall if we can't support the staff. They are afraid of death right now. They are wearing raincoats to care for COVID residents."

The Housley committee received an update on Friday from Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who said his team at the state Emergency Operations Center is in daily contact with call centers to monitor if any are on the verge of a crisis in staff and is helping them find reinforcements quickly.

"There are probably 15 or more that really have the biggest outbreak challenges right now," due to the numbers of cases and the staff, the commissioner said. But Malcolm told the panel that it's also important to note that most Minnesota nursing homes and assisted living facilities have had no cases.

While it's true that 231 long-term care centers have cases, he said, and 62 of the 375 nursing homes have cases, only 73 of the 1,500 assisted living centers have them. More than half of the 231 long-term care centers affected have had only one or two cases, 93 have more than two and 21 have more than 20.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)