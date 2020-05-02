Coronavirus in Minnesota: Hundreds of people gather for a rally at the state capitol to protest the order to stay home – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Hundreds of people gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol calling for the order to stay at the state home to end. It was a rally unit organized by a group called Gridlock Minnesota.

They say its purpose is to get Governor Tim Walz's attention and to reopen the state's economy.

"We are here to support the right of people to work," said a driver named John, who declined to give his last name.

"Protesting against the confinement, we need to go back to work," said a man who did not want to be identified.

While organizers called this a car meeting to practice social distancing, many people came out on the sidewalks and steps of the Capitol to make their voices heard.

“End this damn closure. It is unconstitutional. It's killing more people than you think you're saving, "said Terry McCall, participating in the rally on Capitol Hill.

Simultaneously, a quieter and more subtle protest from healthcare workers was taking place outside Regions Hospital.

The nurses remained silent in their thickets, which to them was a fairly clear message.

"I think it's really frustrating," said RN Allie Nakasone, who was among those standing on 12th and Jackson in St. Paul, "It's like a spiral of nurses all over the subway that we're saying 'I want to help.' 39 ;. "

The nurses also stood on the streets outside Bethesda Hospital, a COVID-19 designated treatment center next to the Capitol, and interacted with participants from Gridlock Minnesota.

"If we reopen we don't have a capacity for 6,000 beds in the ICU, we have to be smart about how to reopen," Nakasone said.

Governor Walz's office released a statement saying in part that Minnesotans "cannot lose our democracy during this pandemic, and this extends to people exercising their First Amendment rights."

Minnesota's stay-at-home order now runs through May 18.