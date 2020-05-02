Coronavirus in Minnesota: HealthPartners on track to process 2,000 COVID-19 tests per day – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) –

HealthPartners says its labs will be able to process more than 2,000 COVID-19 tests per day starting next week.

In a statement Friday, the Bloomington-based healthcare provider says it will be able to offer pre-appointment testing to all symptomatic patients.

People with symptoms will be able to call their local clinic, which will do a brief screening evaluation. Then, patients will be advised to go to a driving test site, refer to in-person tests, or consult a doctor for further evaluation.

The increase in HealthPartners testing comes as Minnesota sees more tests being completed each day in state and private labs. In the last 24 hours alone, over 4,000 tests were completed in the state.

Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota will eventually be able to screen 20,000 people a day, enough for anyone showing symptoms of the disease.

So far, 5,730 people in Minnesota have contracted COVID-19, and 371 have died. Most deaths have been in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.