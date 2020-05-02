The number of tests completed each day has increased in the past week as Minnesota's testing capacity increases. 11.9% of people tested on Saturday were positive, compared to 13% percent on Friday.
Governor Tim Walz has said that the daily processing capacity could reach 5,000 tests a day sometime next week. Eventually, state health officials seek to screen 20,000 people per day, largely through a partnership between the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota.
So far, 79,007 people have been screened for the virus.
A total of 6,228 Minnesotans have contracted the disease, and 395 of them have died of complications from the disease.
The symptoms of COVID-19 are usually very mild, or even non-existent. However, for those with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems, the disease can have a tremendous impact on their quality of life.
On Friday, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield of Up News Info spoke to a couple in Hastings who said "every part of their bodies hurt,quot; as they fought COVID-19.
317 of Minnesota's 395 deaths occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities, particularly in nursing homes. 47 residents died at New Hope’s St. Therese, which represents 11.9% of the state’s total deaths.
Of those currently fighting the disease, 389 are still in hospital and 135 are in intensive care unit beds.
2,397 of the people who contracted COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated, but this does not mean that they have recovered, as it can also mean that they have died from the coronavirus.
