Minnesota's COVID-19 case count continued to rise Saturday, with the Minnesota Department of Health reporting 498 more positive cases. Tragically, 24 more people lost their lives to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The number of tests completed each day has increased in the past week as Minnesota's testing capacity increases. 11.9% of people tested on Saturday were positive, compared to 13% percent on Friday.

Governor Tim Walz has said that the daily processing capacity could reach 5,000 tests a day sometime next week. Eventually, state health officials seek to screen 20,000 people per day, largely through a partnership between the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota.

So far, 79,007 people have been screened for the virus.

A total of 6,228 Minnesotans have contracted the disease, and 395 of them have died of complications from the disease.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are usually very mild, or even non-existent. However, for those with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems, the disease can have a tremendous impact on their quality of life.

On Friday, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield of Up News Info spoke to a couple in Hastings who said "every part of their bodies hurt,quot; as they fought COVID-19.

317 of Minnesota's 395 deaths occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities, particularly in nursing homes. 47 residents died at New Hope’s St. Therese, which represents 11.9% of the state’s total deaths.

Of those currently fighting the disease, 389 are still in hospital and 135 are in intensive care unit beds.

2,397 of the people who contracted COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated, but this does not mean that they have recovered, as it can also mean that they have died from the coronavirus.

