Coronavirus impact: "It's not just how we can give up," says local restaurant owner struggling to survive – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Up News Info is making a comeback with three Twin Cities restaurants, struggling to survive, in our "Waiting Tables,quot; series. Much can change in two weeks, for better or for worse.

Two weeks ago, Leo & # 39; s Malt Shop and Grill in Stillwater had just got a new paint job and a few takeaways.

But now, Cory Buettner, the restaurant's owner, says his staff is learning day by day how to make fried and frozen foods more mobile. And just in time; He says sales are still around 50%.

However, he still has hope. "We have definitely seen people come out of the woodwork and say and get some fresh air and they have been going down to the restaurant and driving and getting special service," he said.

You are adjusting to the present and preparing for the future. "We are preparing to have our patio, we are preparing for that, a little trying to configure our new models, our vision plan, where we will have seats, chairs and tables together," he said.

Buettner said he will be ready when service resumes. Some of his staff who were afraid to work decided to return. And now he has more money to pay them; she got her government loan for small businesses. "It will help us through this difficult time and it will help us reinvest and restart the concept for the future," he said.

The PinKu owner, in Northeast Minneapolis, also got his PPP, but it's a bit tricky with just an 8-week window to spend the full sum. Xiaoteng Huang said, "We are not working at the same capacity as before, so we don't want to pay people to come to stand, we want to use our money appropriately."

The restaurant, which had a small dining room, was less affected because they could easily provide takeaways, but they are still operating 60% of typical businesses. "The first two weeks of closing, everyone wanted to support our business, so last week we had a lot of people and saw that our business slowed down a bit."

But he is still hiring and paying $ 15 an hour and hoping he will be even busier soon. The dining room is reconfigured so that the tables are six feet apart. Huang says he will open his dining room as soon as he can. Until then, he said, "I think we have to be calm, optimistic."

And calm is what the owner of six Red Rabbit and Red Cow restaurants is looking for while spending time in Colorado. "It is very stressful trying to bring employees back to the PPP loan," he said.

He says he is grateful for the loan, but again, it is complicated. Owner Luke Shimps said, "It really doesn't work for restaurants because what happens when 8 weeks go by and all PPP money is spent, but if sales aren't where they are, we'll have to cancel them again, and that doesn't seem right." .

The good news, he says, is that what was a 95% dinner operation is now gaining traction in the takeaway realm; It has seen an increase in orders in the past two weeks. As for the reopening and reconfiguration of the dining room, which is full of stalls, “we will have to model a little more and see if it makes sense. Or does it make more sense to operate in a takeaway mode until there is more sense of normalcy for society, "he said.

Every time he reopens the dining room, he says they can continue to have online orders and minimal contact with servers as they try to maximize their future.

Shimp said, "We have invested a lot in our six locations, so it's not like we can give up. We have to work it out and move painfully forward."

Restaurant owners say it's also difficult when they rehire, because it's hard to compete with unemployment benefits.