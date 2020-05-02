Corey Feldman says his website teacher was sent explicit images of child torture while warning that a network of high-level pedophiles is trying to silence him.

How far does a Hollywood pedophile network go, and to what extent will high-profile predator protectors go to silence victims? That's the question Corey Feldman asks the FBI to investigate after an escalation of harassment that he has not only experienced since the release of his movie. (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys but also his family, supporters and those who worked on his film. Now, the woman who runs her website has contacted the FBI after they sent her images depicting explicit child torture pornography. While managing the Corey Feldman website, the email was directed to Corey Feldman; however, the woman intercepted the email and then contacted authorities immediately.

Now, Corey Feldman hopes that the FBI will finally take action and investigate not just the allegations against the six people named in his movie (including actor Charlie Sheen, who multiple people alleged Corey Haim confided to them that the Two and a half Men The star raped him when he was 13, Charlie Sheen denied the allegations), but those who are working with the pedophile network to keep him quiet.

There is conclusive evidence that Wolfpack is in contact with the convicted pedophile Marty Weiss, who frequently harasses Corey Feldman on social media with members of the group. There is even an active request for Marty Weiss to be removed from Twitter. His victim Evan Henzi wrote an open letter to Weiss and Twitter to remove Marty Weiss from the social media platform, but it has all fallen on deaf ears.

Now Corey Feldman wants to know who protects convicted pedophiles like Marty Weiss and why social media platforms like Twitter provide more protection for pedophiles than their victims.

To say that Corey Feldman feels abandoned by his Hollywood colleagues, authorities, researchers and social media platforms like Twitter is, to say the least, an understatement.

Even the mainstream media stopped following the actor once the Coronavirus pandemic hit and moved on to other stories.

Unfortunately, the Coronavirus pandemic has simultaneously created an even more dangerous environment for children. Children do not go to school and that in turn has resulted in a lack of reports of child abuse and neglect.

There are more children in the home and some in settings where abuse only increases. Also, with schools closed and children going to school online, many students get devices and access the Internet when they haven't used it before.

If people think that child predators and pedophiles are unaware that the Coronavirus pandemic has created a virtual playground where they can roam, they are sadly wrong.

Fortunately, Corey Feldman is very aware of what is happening and is using his voice and platform to continue raising awareness. No matter how many people try to silence him, he will not be silent.

Corey Feldman has raised the alarm that Hollywood has a pedophile problem for more than a decade and that he is a man on a mission. You will not be silenced, no matter how many people attack you on social media, harass your family, threaten you with death, go home to leave threatening messages, or send child pornography to your email address.

You can check out Corey Feldman's live Twitter he did on Friday May 1, 2020 where he discussed recent attacks on him and those who support and work for him below.

FRIDAY NIGHT #LIVE WARNING ⚠️ DOES NOT COMMIT TO TROLLS AND HACKERS WHO CALL THEMSELVES #pack of wolves LIKE THEY ARE VERY DANGEROUS HACKERS WHO ARE BREAKING MANY LAWS AND ARE INVESTIGATED AT THE HIGHEST LEVELS AND HAVE DROPPED THEM WITH ANY 1 THAT FOLLOWS !! https://t.co/EuIj93l1z5 – Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) May 2, 2020

Corey Feldman makes it clear that he doesn't think the Wolfpack harassing him on Twitter and social media or the people he named in his documentary are behind the hacking of his movie premiere and the recent child torture pornography allegations being sent to your master website directed to your email address.

He believes that it is the work of a network above the people he named, who want to make sure that people stop listening and that no one investigates further.

Kristoff St. John appeared in (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys. It was his last on-screen appearance before his death. In the movie, he shook his head and said dejectedly, "Hollywood is a playground for pedophiles."

Corey Feldman continues to call on the United States to stop protecting pedophiles and start protecting children.

Why does no one listen?

Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had personal communication and interaction with Corey Feldman, members of Wolfpack and Feldfam. She has never had personal, private communication and interaction with Judy Haim. She supports Corey Feldman's truth campaign and posts her personal opinions and experiences on her social media pages and personal websites and blogs. She has followed this case since 2017.



