Construction worker injured after partial trench collapse in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A construction worker was injured Friday afternoon after a partial trench collapsed, trapping him in a ditch.

It happened near the intersection of Stone Canyon and Meadow Roads.

Dallas Fire Department spokesman Jason Evans said the man was 16 feet deep in the ditch when part of the walls collapsed on his legs, trapping him to the waist. Although he was able to break free of the dirt before the first responders arrived, he hurt himself enough that he couldn't break free of the hole.

Members of the DFR Urban Search and Rescue Team were able to access and pack the worker, before loading him into a Stokes basket, lifting him with a lift system created by the USAR team, transferring him to doctors, and taking him to a local hospital for evaluation. .