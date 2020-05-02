Confirmed cases continue to rise – Up News Info

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 38 more deaths and 691 additional cases of coronavirus on Saturday.

Twenty-eight of the people who died were over the age of 65, seven were between the ages of 41 and 65, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40, health officials said. Two of the deaths were reported in the city of Pasadena. The new numbers bring the county totals to 24,894 cases and 1,209 deaths.

"For those of you who are grieving for a loved one lost to COVID-19, we are very sorry for their loss," Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's director of public health, said in a statement. "As we plan the recovery phase for Los Angeles County, we are charting a path forward that allows us to adequately recognize the very real risks of COVID-19 and, together, do our best to continue to slow the spread and save lives. "

Ferrer noted that there have been 182 confirmed cases among the county's homeless population, and most of them occurred among people at the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row, where an outbreak was confirmed in mid-April.

He also said there have been 106 known cases of pregnant women in the county testing positive.

Los Angeles County continues to account for about half of all cases and deaths statewide. Sacramento officials reported Saturday that the state had 52,197 cases and 2,171 deaths.