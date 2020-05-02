Conclusions of the struggles of renewable energies in the midst of a pandemic

The US renewable energy industry. USA It is recovering from the new coronavirus pandemic, which has delayed construction and raised questions about major drafting projects. According to trade groups, up to 120,000 jobs in solar energy and 35,000 in wind energy could be lost.

Leaders are confident that the future is bright. But the global slowdown is delaying a transition to cleaner energy that scientists say isn't happening fast enough to reduce climate change.

Even as some states move toward reopening, executives fear diminished incomes and work interrupted by layoffs and social alienation will cause lasting damage.

Findings from an Associated Press review:

PARTS AND PEOPLE

The wind industry is plagued by slowdowns in sourcing parts overseas, taking them to job sites and building new turbines.

The residential solar business has been hit particularly hard as door-to-door sales are no longer feasible and potential customers look at their wallets. Deals with commercial buyers have also plummeted. Social distancing requirements make it difficult to place solar panels on rooftops.

New solar installations could be 17% lower worldwide than expected this year, and wind turbine manufacturing could drop as much as 20%, according to consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

BAD WEATHER

The drop comes when renewable energy was in "a tremendous role," said Tom Kiernan, CEO of the American Wind Energy Association.

Fossil fuels such as natural gas and coal continue to be the main electricity providers in the country, along with nuclear energy. But renewable sources [wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and geothermal] have increased in the past decade. They produced nearly a fifth of US energy last year, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The agency predicts that renewables, despite recent setbacks, will grow 11% this year, an indication of the sharp rise in the sector before the economy collapses. Meanwhile, coal-fired power is expected to decrease 20% and gas generation to grow just 1%.

HELP WANTED

The wind and solar industries have asked for help from Congress and federal agencies, including an extension of their four-year deadlines to complete projects without losing tax benefits. Similar assistance was granted during the 2008-09 recession.

The health of the renewable energy industry is crucial to improving the climate and a strong economic recovery, said Matthew Davis, legislative director of the League of Conservation Voters.

"These companies, these workers deserve immediate relief," Davis said.