Colorado reports 832 coronavirus-related deaths as positive cases exceed 16,000

Colorado reported up to 832 deaths from the new coronavirus on Saturday when confirmed positive cases exceeded 16,000.

There have been 2,793 people hospitalized since the outbreak was first confirmed in the state in March, but only 737 people were in Colorado hospitals with symptoms of the disease as of Friday afternoon, state data shows. At least 67 people since Friday have gone home or been transferred to a lower level of care, such as a rehabilitation center.

At least 16,225 people have tested positive or believed to have COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, although health officials have said the actual number is likely much higher.

Authorities recorded 3,334 tests on Friday, as the state increases its capabilities to better track the virus as companies slowly reopen. The 58.7 tests per 100,000 people per day are still well below 152 per 100,000 per day, according to health experts, as needed to safely monitor the outbreak.

The increase in testing has focused especially on senior facilities, where outbreaks reached 163 on Saturday, two more than the day before. One such facility, Veteran's Community Living Center at Fitzsimons in Aurora, confirmed that another resident had died and 13 more people living in the center had tested positive for COVID-19, the Colorado Department of Human Services said in a statement from press. The veteran's nursing home had previously announced two deaths and seven residents had the new coronavirus.

The state health department announces new daily totals for coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what was reported in Colorado counties; Although deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred at any time in the past and are now being reported to the state.

Health officials also announced Saturday that a second machine that can disinfect up to 80,000 masks per day will be placed at the Montrose County Fairgrounds to help keep health workers safe as they fight the pandemic.

Battelle Critical Care Decontamination Systems decontaminate N95 respirators, with a single respirator capable of being reused up to 20 times without degradation. The state placed the first machine at the Adams County Fairgrounds on April 23.