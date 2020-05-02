Colorado Coronavirus Deaths Over 800 People

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Colorado has 15,768 laboratory-confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 820 deaths, according to state data released Friday afternoon.

In the mid-afternoon on Friday, 737 people were hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, according to the Colorado Hospital Association. About 71 patients had been discharged home or to a lower level of care, such as a nursing home, between Thursday and Friday.

State officials think they have identified only a fraction of those who have contracted the new virus. Statewide, 75,259 people have been tested, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The new numbers came as parts of the state gradually reopened, including allowing in-person purchases at nonessential retail stores. Denver and much of the surrounding metropolitan area wait at least a week before easing restrictions on social alienation, although Douglas County made progress with the reopening.

