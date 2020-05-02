Coast Guard rescues 2 from a sinking luxury yacht near Monterey Bay – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Two people aboard a 92-foot yacht were rescued Thursday by the United States Coast Guard after their boat began to fill with water nine miles south of Monterey Bay, authorities said.

A Coast Guard spokesman said crew members aboard the Going Coastal issued a May call at approximately 11:45 a.m., reporting that their yacht was taking water approximately 35 miles south of Monterey.

A 45-foot response team from the Monterey Coast Guard Station and a Dolphin helicopter from the Coast Guard Air Station were dispatched to the scene.

The Going Coastal crew tracked that the flood was under control, prompting the Coast Guard to cancel the helicopter, but the response boat continued to the scene and arrived at approximately 1:30 p.m.

One of the crew members was transferred to the Coast Guard ship, a drain pump was being used to keep the yacht afloat, and was headed for Monterey Bay.

Around 3:45 p.m., the crew noticed that the flood rate had increased and the Coast Guard once again dispatched a helicopter to assist. A rescue swimmer and another bomb were delivered to the boat.

But at 5:20 p.m., the Going Coastal lost engine and electrical power and began to sink rapidly. The yacht sank approximately nine miles south of Monterey Bay.

The Coast Guard took the Going Coastal crew to Monterey with no reported injuries.

The yacht owner reported that the boat had about 1,200 gallons of diesel fuel on board and that he was working with his insurance company to save the boat.