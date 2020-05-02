Coast Guard Crews Rescue 2 of the sinking ship off Monterey Bay – Up News Info San Francisco

MONTEREY (Up News Info SF) – United States Coast Guard teams rescued two people from a sinking ship about nine miles south of Monterey Bay, Coast Guard officials announced Thursday.

A crew from the Monterey Station and an air crew from the San Francisco Station helped rescue people from the 92-foot boat.

The ship, called "Going Coastal," began taking water on Thursday afternoon and the Coast Guard attempted to tow it, but, after losing the fight to dehydrate the ship, a team of San Francisco Dolphin helicopters was dispatched to the scene. to help.

The ship finally sank.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report.