City leaders vote to oust Antioch planning commissioner caught in comment controversy COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

ANTIOCH (KPIX) – Antioch city leaders voted unanimously to oust the chief planning commissioner for his controversial comments about the coronavirus.

Antioch City Council held a special meeting Friday night via Zoom to decide whether they should fire the now, former commission chairman Ken Turnage II, who said COVID-19 is the natural way to eliminate people. homeless, the weak, the old and the old. It must be allowed to happen.

Public speakers and approximately 90 emails were read before the final vote.

Turnage II said it is his personal opinion, which he posted on his personal Facebook page. He defended his action saying that it is his freedom of expression.

"I do not feel that I have done anything wrong that I should resign. I did not say anything negative about the city," Turnage II said.

He was criticized after posting the long Facebook post on April 23. It has since removed it due to death threats.

In part, he wrote, "We have the old, we have the weak, and we have depleted resources. This virus is targeting those sectors of our population. But as a species, for our nation and as a planet, we would strengthen ourselves when everything is resolved."

His post went on to say, "We would lose many seniors, that would reduce the burdens on our defunct social security system, the cost of medical care (once the wave subsided), make jobs available to others, and also free up homes in that we are in dire need of. "

"I believe in ecological balance. If something happens from nature and runs its course on the human species, that's what it does, "Turnage II told KPIX 5 in an interview outside of his construction company." I don't regret posting or saying what I believe or what are my opinions. "

Turnage II said it does not discriminate against any group. I simply wanted to lift the shelter order in place so that the economy can get back on track.

"For people to be so offended by personal opinion, it says a lot about what has happened to our society," said Turnage II.

This is the second Bay Area planning commissioner to get into trouble this week. A Vallejo commissioner resigned after drinking alcohol, using a swear word and throwing his cat during a town meeting via Zoom.

"It's kind of reckless to say it. It's very terrible," said Antioch Councilwoman Monica E. Wilson.

Councilwoman Wilson and Mayor Sean Wright asked Turnage II to resign, without success.

"That statement was very divisive. Now is the time to come together, to show the community that we value your life, ”said Council Member Wilson.

Councilman Lamar Thorpe said that as public officials they are representing more than 110,000 residents of Antioch and the words are important.

"We receive so many emails and phone calls from older people who are outraged and in utter disbelief when they hear things that remind them of Nazi Germany," said Council Member Thorpe.

There are five people in the town hall. Three votes are required to shoot Turnage II.