Chris Pratt and Amy Poehler raise over $ 3 million with a & # 39; Parks & Recreation & # 39; to feed the hungry

NBC

Chris Pratt and Amy Poehler have reunited with their former television co-stars, including Paul Rudd, to benefit a charity dedicated to feeding those in need amid the ongoing health crisis.

Up News Info –

Amy Poehler and Chris Pratt"virtual"Parks and Recreation"Special has already raised more than $ 3 million to help non-profit Feeding America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rashida Jones, Rob lowe, Aziz Ansari, and his co-stars repeated their characters for Thursday, April 30, 2020, which revolved around Poehler's character, Leslie Knope, trying to keep in touch with his friends and colleagues during the coronavirus lockdown.

<br />

The show also saw the former cast member Paul rudd return as Bobby Newport, in an opening segment urging viewers to donate.

"Hi, my name is Bobby Newport and, as you can see, I'm in Switzerland on my family's private fox hunting estate, but I haven't caught any yet. They are very fast. I get close and it's like, zoom, they've Anyway, my friend Leslie Knope asked me if I would read this message, "said Paul while in character.

At the end of the video, Paul, like Bobby, said, "Is something wrong? I don't see the news." After someone tells him, he was shocked and said, "What?" while the camera is cut to black.

<br />

The new installment was well received by fans, who donated millions for the appeal. The running total also includes $ 500,000 in matching donations from State Farm, Subaru of America, NBCUniversal and the producers, writers, and cast

"Thanks to everyone who has donated!" Chris reacted to the news on Twitter. "It's not over. Let's go up that number!"

<br />

He added: "There are many wonderful paychecks to pay checks that are struggling to feed their children right now. We are making them stay home from work to protect our most vulnerable. They have earned our help."

Fans can contribute to the fund through May 21 on the Feeding America website.