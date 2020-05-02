Chris Evans Gathers Avengers for Online Game Night for Charity – Up News Info

Captain America has just joined Instagram and is already looking for a cause.

Actor Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, hosted a virtual reunion and a game night with him and five of his fellow cast members from The Avengers as a fundraiser for the All-In Challenge, a joint charitable effort to combat food insecurity for children, the elderly and front-line workers in the pandemic.

Evans apparently joined Instagram after a challenge from Chris Pratt, aka Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy..

“I am accepting the All-in Challenge. Chris Pratt challenged me, ”Evans said in his video. "This is a great cause, this helps bring food to people in need during this COVID nightmare, so I am very happy that I am doing this."

Evans' Offer: It's a virtual meeting with "me and five of my closest friends: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner." The winning entry will have a virtual meeting for 40 minutes and you will be allowed to bring two friends.

All money raised will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry. Donations can be made here.

"We can do a private question and answer session, you can ask us anything, we're going to spill the beans, then maybe some games," Evans said. "I would recommend Scattergories."

Evans also challenged actors Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, and Billy Porter to participate in the charity efforts.

Evans currently stars in the Apple TV + crime drama Defending Jacob.