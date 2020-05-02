Chateau Marmont staff are still waiting for aid funds

Chateau Marmont Image: Getty Chateau Marmont

After businesses in Los Angeles began to close in the wake of citywide closings as a result of the covid-19 outbreak, the Chateau Marmont, an establishment I'm familiar with primarily due to its presence in the early days of Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and the crew released almost all of their nearly 250 staff.

In response to the layoffs, and apparently in an effort to provide financial support to staff during a difficult time, Chateau Marmont owner André Balazs created the Chateau Family Fund through a Go Fund Me account as a means to this end. . It was certainly a well-intentioned effort, and Balazs himself even put $ 100,000 of his own money as a starting point. However, according to Page sixMore than a month later, the staff at Chateau Marmont has yet to see any of that money.

The staff, who were fired without insurance or compensation is, understandably, upset. As of today, Go Fund Me has raised over $ 166,000 which, along with sales from the Chateau Marmont online store, brings the total of the Chateau Family Fund closer to $ 300,000.

If my job was to provide fast and efficient service to wealthy clients, I would also be upset to find my slow employer to distribute the funds raised on my behalf in a time of need. Especially when there are rumors that some of those employees could be called back to work without having seen any of those relief funds in the meantime, as the hotel apparently already looking to reopen its doors.

According to a spokesperson who spoke to Page six, aid funds will begin to be distributed soon, "On Monday, the Chateau Marmont will begin distribution of the Chateau Family Fund," they said, "All employees will receive financial support divided equally by seniority, ranging from $ 350 to over $ 5,000. "Of course, with the rent already needed To pay for many, and with payments as low as $ 350, it really seems like this money is too little and too late.