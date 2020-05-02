Charlie Baker announces order to cover his face for certain public places

After more and more cities and towns in Massachusetts issued their own orders requiring people to wear face shields in public to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Governor Charlie Baker announced a state mandate on Friday.

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Baker announced that he had signed an executive order requiring all people over the age of 2 to cover their faces in public places where they could not stay six feet away from other people.

The order, which takes effect next Wednesday, applies to public transportation, taxis, ride-sharing services, grocery stores, and all other essential businesses that have remained open in Massachusetts during the public health crisis. Anyone caught without regard to the new requirement will be subject to a potential $ 300 fine per violation.

Baker has emphasized that masks play an important role in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, given the evidence that up to 25 percent of infected people have no symptoms and could be unintentional carriers. Experts also say they can help reduce, if not completely eliminate, exposure to virus particles.

"Covering our faces when we cannot practice social distancing is an easy, critically important and essential step that everyone can and should take," the Republican governor said Friday.

The state requirement doesn't go as far as some local orders that require people to wear a mask at all times in public. But it reflects a state order in Maine that went into effect on Friday, when the northern New England state begins the first phase of allowing the reopening of certain businesses. Earlier this week, Baker extended the closing orders in Massachusetts until May 18 and announced an advisory board to discuss how to eventually ease the restrictions once the outbreak has begun to subside.

"As part of the strategy around everything to do with reopening, people will need a mask or a face covering if they are going to be around people," Baker said Friday.

"There are two reasons for that," he added. "One is obviously protecting you from others, but just as important is protecting others from you."

As of Thursday afternoon, Massachusetts had 62,205 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,562 deaths from the disease, the third and fourth highest amount of any state in the country.

The new face coverage order replaces a previous mask notice that the Baker administration issued early last month.

The order applies to both employees and customers of retail stores, and companies can refuse entry to anyone who refuses to cover their faces for non-medical reasons. However, in addition to children younger than 2 years, people with medical conditions that make it difficult to wear a mask are excluded from the requirement.

Recommended facial coatings, which should cover the nose and mouth, include masks, scarves, and scarves. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has a tutorial on how to make a simple cloth cover with pieces of cloth and elastics.

Baker has discouraged people from wearing medical-grade masks, which officials are prioritizing for health workers and other first responders, due to the ongoing widespread shortage.

Baker's order came hours after Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, who had asked but not required residents to cover their faces, scolded people who ignored the city guide and entered close contact stores. without a mask. During a separate event on Thursday, Walsh also urged runners and bikers to wear a mask (although neither the Boston City warning nor the new state order specifically target those two groups).

"If you are a millennium and you don't want to wear a mask because it doesn't look good, I really don't care," Walsh said during a press conference on Friday.

However, the governor said Massachusetts residents have "for the most part,quot; adhered to the administration's previous face coverage orientation, as well as the administration's stay-at-home counseling; He said Bay Staters has cooperated with the latest notice perhaps more than "virtually any other state," according to the administration's mobility data.

"It is making a big difference as we fight this highly contagious disease," said Baker. "This order is based on the same idea that everyone who does little things all the time can greatly improve everyone's ability to avoid the virus."

The face covering requirement will remain in effect until it is terminated or officials declare the end of the state of emergency, whichever comes first.

"We see this as common sense and an important way at the state level to establish a long-term standard for what we would call the new normal," Baker said.

