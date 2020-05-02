Chadwick Boseman's skinny photos from Black Panther (arms look like toothpicks)!

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has lost a surprising amount of weight, MTO News discovered. Some reports say the actor now weighs as little as 130 pounds.

But it is clear that Chadwick is now extremely skinny. The paparazzi met the Marvel actor a few days ago, outside his home.

The actor appeared to be practicing martial arts, with a stick.

Unfortunately, Chadwick's staff was only slightly thinner than his arms, which are like toothpicks …

Here are the images:

This is what Chadwick looked like:

Chadwick Boseman is a 43-year-old actor known for his portrayals of real-life historical figures such as Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013), James Brown in Get on Up (2014), and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017), and for his portrayal. . of the superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies Captain America: Civil War (2016), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).