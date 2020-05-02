CenturyLink to pay state $ 2.25 million for not marking underground lines during excavation season – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A high-speed Internet, telephone and television service provider will pay the state of Minnesota $ 2.25 million for failing to repeatedly dial underground telecom lines "during the peak digging season,quot; last year.

According to a press release, the money will go to the Minnesota Office of Pipe Safety (MNOPS), which plans to use it to offset some of its costs and develop additional training programs.

CenturyLink must now also develop a damage prevention program, evaluate its "quality assurance measures,quot; and provide monthly status reports to MNOPS.

MNOPS began investigating complaints that CenturyLink was not responding to dialing requests in April 2019.

The law requires marking public services so crews can safely dig without touching gas, water, the internet, and other underground lines. MNOPS says crews were forced to abandon work last year, during the peak construction / excavation season, due to the incorrectness of CenturyLink.

"This was unacceptable and our ultimate goal is to never happen again," said MNOPS State Fire Chief and Director Jim Smith. "CenturyLink has an important job to do and we want them to do it successfully to help us keep Minnesotans and the people who work and visit here safe."

These are more of the terms of the agreement: